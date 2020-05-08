Music to our ears! Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber released their duet “Stuck With U” for charity on Friday, May 8, complete with a fan-filled music video.

The longtime friends, who are both part of the Universal Music Group family, teamed up for the second time — they previously partnered for the “What Do You Mean?” remix in 2015 — in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

Grande, 26, and Bieber’s music video for the song was inspired by people staying home during the coronavirus pandemic — many of whom are featured in the musical film, dancing with their loved ones or on the front lines.

All the proceeds from this joint venture will be donated to First Responders Children’s Foundation, Universal Music Group announced in a statement. The money earned will go toward grants and scholarships for children of emergency workers, healthcare workers, and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can’t fully articulate ……… howwwww happy i am that we waited this long to do this (the duet thing),” the Florida native wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 7, teasing the song. “This moment really means so much more than it ever could have if it had happened any other way or if it had been any other song.”

The “Dangerous Woman” singer thanked everyone involved in the project, including the artists’ manager, Scooter Braun, and his company, SB Projects, and gushed about working alongside Bieber, 26.

“Being able to lend our voices to this project and collaborating on this has been so fulfilling and i really just love this song so much,” Grande continued. “Grateful to be doing this with my friend. my heart is seriously so full. we’re so close and i cant wait for u all to hear #stuckwithu in a few hours ! love u.”

Ahead of the track’s release, the two musicians asked their fans to submit videos of themselves to potentially be included in the song’s video.

“I want to see you guys having fun in quarantine,” the Canadian crooner wrote via Instagram on May 1. “This is the prom song for everyone who can’t go to prom now. Tweet us videos using #stuckwithu or #stuckwithuvideo of you in your prom dresses or suits with your loved ones having fun or dancing to the instrumental.”

He added: “If you don’t have that just have fun with your loved ones. Help us make this about all of us in quarantine.”

Grande reached out to her fans the same day telling her Instagram followers to “send us videos of u being your beautiful selves, dancing with your loved ones, pets, whatever / whoever brings u comfort during this quarantine (even if it’s just u alone. that’s beautiful too.).”

Listen to “Stuck With U” here.

