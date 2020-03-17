Making the best of a bad situation! The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in many people worldwide practicing social distancing to prevent further spread of the illness. The change of pace has allowed for some of Us Weekly’s favorite music stars to get creative with their time spent indoors, including performing concerts online for fans!

John Legend, for one, was inspired to put on a show of his own after Coldplay frontman Chris Martin did a mini performance from home. The 41-year-old Voice judge confirmed that his wife, Chrissy Teigen, would be making an appearance during his concert. “I’ll be there!! Because I literally have no choice,” the Cravings author, 34, tweeted on Monday, March 16.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster, who wed in June 2019, sat by the piano together to perform for “homebound” individuals. The “Over It” singer, 35, was originally scheduled to join the 70-year-old musician on his An Intimate Evening With David Foster – Hitman Tour, but he was forced to pushback dates scheduled for March to February 2021 for reasons not connected to the coronavirus-related delays.

“It is with great sadness that I have to reschedule my March tour dates due to an unexpected medical procedure,” the Canadian musician, 70, wrote via Instagram. “I’m well on the road to recovery but my doctors insist that I spend the next several weeks recovering.”

The “Best of Me” crooner added, “I love touring and performing so this is not an easy decision. However, we will do our best to reschedule the dates. My tour will resume in Waterbury, CT on April 17th and I look forward to seeing you then.”

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the delay or cancelation of several anticipated tours, including Mariah Carey, Louis Tomlinson and BTS.

While some celebrities opted to entertain quarantined fans with music, others have found other ways to connect with followers. Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams, in fact, teamed up to read children’s stories together by launching #SaveWithStories.

“I’ve decided to finally join [Instagram] to shine a spotlight on kids across the country who need our help and support during this difficult time,” the Sharp Objects actress, 45, wrote on Monday. “My friend @jennifer.garner and I are launching @SAVEWITHSTORIES — a spot to watch your favorite celebrities read your favorite children’s books. We are galvanizing as a community to support a new fund for a combined effort between SAVE THE CHILDREN and Share Our Strength’s NO KID HUNGRY (and a big thank you to our founding publisher, Scholastic♥️).” ⁣

⁣Adams continued, “THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN in the United States rely on school for food. School closures will hit vulnerable communities hard and @savethechildren and @nokidhungry are on the ground and ready to serve. They just need our help! ⁣

⁣Scroll down to see which of today’s music stars are putting on in-home concerts!