No adventure of a lifetime ahead? Coldplay frontman Chris Martin revealed that his band will delay touring with their upcoming album, Everyday Life, for a very admirable reason.

“We’re not touring this album,” Martin, 42, told BBC News on Thursday, November 21. “We’re taking time over the next year or two, to work out how our tour can not only be sustainable, [but] how can it be actively beneficial. All of us have to work out the best way of doing our job.”

The “Orphans” crooner noted that the group is aiming to ensure that all of their future tours “have a positive impact” on the environment.

Coldplay — whose members also include Will Champion, Jonny Buckland and Guy Berryman — last hit the road for their A Head Full of Dreams tour, which ran from March 2016 to November 2017. The concert outing consisted of eight legs across five continents and included openers such as Alessia Cara, Dua Lipa and Tove Lo. The tour additionally saw the British act perform a whopping 122 shows.

With Coldplay’s next tour, Martin told BBC News that it “will be the best possible version of a tour like that environmentally.” He added that they would “be disappointed” if they couldn’t ensure it’d be carbon neutral.

“The hardest thing is the flying side of things. But, for example, our dream is to have a show with no single-use plastic, to have it largely solar-powered,” he continued. “We’ve done a lot of big tours at this point. How do we turn it around so it’s no so much taking as giving?”

Beyond postponing touring plans, Coldplay has taken a very different approach to promoting Everyday Life. Last month, the “Viva La Vida” band announced their eighth studio album the old-fashioned way by sending specialized letters to fans by mail.

“Dear friends, My typing isn’t very good, I’m sorry. I and we hope wherever you are you’re OK,” the address began. “For the last 100 years or thereabouts, we have been working on a thing called Everyday Life. In the classifieds, you might write ‘double album for sale, one very careful owner.’ One half is called ‘Sunrise,’ the other ‘Sunset.’ It comes out 22 November. It is sort of how we feel about things. We send much love to you from hibernation.”

Days later, they took out classified ads in local newspapers to share the upcoming record’s tracklisting.

Coldplay’s new album, Everyday Life, drops on Friday, November 22.