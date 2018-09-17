Coming together for a good cause. Leonardo DiCaprio hosted the 20th anniversary celebration of his foundation in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, September 15 and got serenaded by Chris Martin.

The Coldplay singer and girlfriend Dakota Johnson attended the event together, a source tells Us Weekly. The 41-year-old even took the stage to perform a rendition of “My Heart Will Go On,” famously known from the 1997 film Titanic that starred DiCaprio, 43.

The Wolf of Wall Street star’s girlfriend, Camila Morrone, however, was not in attendance as she was back in Montana filming for work, an insider tells Us.

The source adds that DiCaprio and the 21-year-old model “trade off who sees who on their days off,” adding, “if Leo is not filming and Camila is, he will go to Montana.”

DiCaprio’s mom, Lucila, also attended the gala that helped bring the charity’s grand total of funds raised to more than $100 million for global environmental efforts regarding climate change and to protect biodiversity since it was founded in 1998.

DiCaprio gushed over the event and his work for the foundation in a statement to Us Weekly following the bash.

“When I founded LDF 20 years ago, I did so based on the simple idea that we could make a real difference by directly funding some of the most effective environmental projects – whether it be individuals, grassroots movements or major nonprofits, we wanted to focus on getting critical funding to those who could have the greatest impact,” he said. “We are extremely proud to celebrate 20 years of this model. Since 1998, we have supported over 200 projects on every continent and in every ocean from habitat and species conservation, renewable energy, climate change, indigenous rights, and more. I am pleased to announce $11 million in new grants across our six program areas, bringing the total financial impact of LDF to over $100 million.”

