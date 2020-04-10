Don’t expect a song named Dalton Gomez on Ariana Grande’s next album. The pop star revealed why she no longer talks about her love life online after Florence Pugh addressed her own relationship with boyfriend Zach Braff.

“Sharing special, personal life things that make u happy on the internet can be truly traumatic,” Grande, 26, wrote alongside Pugh’s video about criticism of her relationship with Braff, who is 21 years older than the British actress.

The “Thank U, Next” singer added: ”I know I’ve taken a step back from doing so to protect my loved ones and myself but I just wanted to share this and let u know how perfectly u expressed this and how appreciated u are for doing so @florencepugh.”

Grande, who has dated Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez and Mac Miller in the past, was in her most-publicized relationship with comedian Pete Davidson in 2018. After several weeks of dating, Us Weekly broke the news in June 2018 that the couple were engaged. Their whirlwind romance ended just four months later.

While the Saturday Night Live star has subsequently been linked to a series of women, Grande took her time getting back into the dating scene. Us confirmed last month that she started dating Gomez, a real estate agent from Southern California.

“Ariana likes guys who are funny but who also need to be taken care of,” an insider told Us on March 19. “She’s a nurturer and likes to be needed.”

Davidson, for his part, told Paper magazine in November 2019 that he treats his significant other “like a princess.”

“I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do?” he said. “If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible.”

While Grande might be staying mum regarding her love life, the “God Is a Woman” songstress has been keeping her fans updated as she quarantines amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Nickelodeon alum even rewrote the lyrics to “My Favorite Things” about her new routine.

“Hair masks and hot baths and exfoliation / zoom chats and board games, guided meditations,” she shared on Thursday, April 9, via Instagram. “Learning to beat my own face decently / these are some steps of my quaran(rou)tine.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.