



Get ready — Pete Davidson is about to #BreakTheInternet.

The Saturday Night Live star, 26, stripped down for the cover of the latest issue of Paper magazine, seeming to take a crack at his ex Ariana Grande’s viral “big d–k energy” comments. Davidson appears with no pants on this year’s #BreakTheInternet issue, with his bottom half altered to give him a Ken doll-like look.

The comedian has turned into an unlikely sex symbol since ending his engagement to the “Into You” singer, also 26, four months after the pair revealed they were planning to walk down the aisle. Fans have become fascinated by Davidson’s uncanny ability to score dates with some of Hollywood’s most beautiful women. In the latest edition of Paper, he got real about his approach to finding love.

“I treat the person I’m with like a princess,” Davidson said. “I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do? If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible.”

The Staten Island, New York, native admitted that sometimes his intense “love language” doesn’t always rub people the right way.

“Sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don’t know if they could come close to that,” he explained. “It’s very off-putting to some. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t, and then it sometimes makes me feel bad about myself because I’m like, ‘I did all this stuff and … You didn’t care at all!'”

After news of his split from Grande made headlines, Davidson was briefly linked with actresses Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley.In October, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Kaia Gerber and Davidson were an item after weeks of relationship rumors. A source revealed to Us that the 18-year-old model and the Set It Up actor wanted to keep their new romance “somewhat low profile.”

Though Davidson said he doesn’t pay any mind to his new sex symbol identity, his SNL costars Vanessa Bayer and Kenan Thompson don’t find it surprising at all that the young comedian has become such a ladies’ man.

“He’s a good boy. It’s not like he’s a bad guy necessarily. He has a great sense of humor. He’s a fun, good, loving kid. He loves his mother. And he’s everything a girl would like,” Thompson, 41, told Us at the Gilda’s Club 24th Annual Benefit Gala in November.

Davidson, however, has noticed that his place in the limelight can be polarizing. “There’s no happy medium with me, which I think is really fun,” he said. “It’s either like, ‘Oh, that guy’s awesome,’ or it’s like, ‘I hope that guy f–king falls off of a cliff.'”