



It’s on! Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber are officially an item after weeks of relationship rumors, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Pete and Kaia are dating and they’ve been trying to keep their relationship somewhat low profile,” a source tells Us exclusively.

Davidson, 25, and Gerber, 18, were first linked in October after being spotted together on a date in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City. “They were having lunch and laughing together as they ate,” an eyewitness revealed at the time. “Pete appeared happy to be with Kaia, and she seemed like she was into Pete, though there was no PDA.”

Days later, the Saturday Night Live star was seen leaving the model’s apartment building in New York.

Earlier this month, the pair were spotted driving around Malibu after grabbing a bite at Nobu, which an eyewitness confirmed was a date.

Gerber tagged along to support Davidson at his Brooklyn comedy show on Sunday, November 10. “Kaia appeared to be having fun and she was with a guy who had bleached hair,” an onlooker told Us. “Pete and Kaia weren’t showing outward PDA and were being low-key. During the show, Pete and Kaia were texting each other.”

Another eyewitness noted: “Kaia arrived with her buddy just after everyone was seated. She seemed entertained and it seemed like she was enjoying herself. It could have been awkward for her when the comic kept bringing up Pete’s exes, but she laughed with everyone.”

Gerber “looked super into” the comedian during a date at Sugarfish on Tuesday, November 12, according to an onlooker. “She kept reaching out to touch his hands,” the eyewitness added. “They were whispering to each other the whole time.”

Us broke the news of Davidson’s split from Margaret Qualley in October. “They remain friends,” an insider said at the time. Us exclusively reported in August that the two were dating.

The Big Time Adolescence star called it quits with Kate Beckinsale in May after four months together and ended his engagement with Ariana Grande in October 2018 four months after popping the question.

Davidson joked about his highly publicized love life during the November 2 episode of Saturday Night Live. He offered to answer personal questions about himself during host Kristen Stewart’s monologue, noting that he would be an “open book.” However, the Charlie’s Angels star, 29, countered: “The thing is, I just think it’s, like, all pretty much out there.”