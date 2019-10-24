



Off the market again? Pete Davidson was spotted with Kaia Gerber after his split from Margaret Qualley.

The Saturday Night Live star, 25, and the model, 18, grabbed a bite to eat in a corner booth at Sadelle’s in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 21.

“They were having lunch and laughing together as they ate,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. “Pete appeared happy to be with Kaia, and she seemed like she was into Pete, though there was no PDA.”

The pair stayed at the popular brunch restaurant for approximately two hours before leaving together.

“As they left, they put on sunglasses and their hoods so no one would spot them,” the eyewitness tells Us. “A fan held the door open for them as they walked out.”

Gerber, who is the daughter of Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, wore a long-sleeve green shirt for the outing. Davidson kept it casual in a gray sweater and plaid pants.

Two days later, the stand-up comedian was seen leaving the Los Angeles native’s SoHo apartment building in a dark hoodie, nylon sweatpants, blue and purple sneakers and black sunglasses.

The news comes days after Us exclusively reported that Davidson and Qualley, 25, called it quits on their two-month relationship. A source close to the former couple told Us that “they remain friends.”

Us broke the news of the Staten Island, New York, native’s romance with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress in August, days before they attended the premiere of her movie Seberg together at the 2019 Venice Film Festival in Italy.

Davidson previously had a whirlwind fling with Kate Beckinsale from January to May, and was engaged to Ariana Grande from June to October 2018.