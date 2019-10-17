



It’s over for Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley. The twosome have called it quits after a whirlwind romance, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

“They remain friends,” a source close to the former couple told Us on Thursday, October 17.

Us broke the news in August that the Saturday Night Live star, 25, and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, 24, were dating.

“They’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him,” a source told Us at the time.

Davidson and Qualley stepped out together for the first time at the premiere of her movie Seberg at the 2019 Venice Film Festival. The pair flew to the Marco Polo Airport in Venice on August 29 for the actress’ big night.

“Pete and Margaret were standing and chatting [and] laughing,” an onlooker told Us at the time. “There wasn’t much PDA, but he was in a good mood and the two of them were joking around. Margaret walked to the other side [of baggage claim] to get her bag and Pete was waiting with an older lady. Pete was super nice and posed for a photo.”

During their trip, however, the twosome were more affectionate, linking arms and holding hands as they walked around the streets of Venice. Davidson and Qualley also went on a romantic boat ride during their getaway.

Davidson’s short-lived relationship with Qualley came after his split from Kate Beckinsale. The comedian was linked to the 46-year-old model at the beginning of the year. Us confirmed in May that they called it quits after four months together.

The Set It Up actor, who is currently filming Suicide Squad in Atlanta, was previously engaged to Ariana Grande. Davidson and the “Thank U, Next” singer called off their engagement in October 2018 after five months together.

Qualley, who is the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell, previously dated actor Nat Wolff. The Leftovers star was also briefly linked to director Cary Fukunaga, who is 18 years old than her.

With reporting by Brody Brown

