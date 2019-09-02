PDA alert! Pete Davidson and his new girlfriend, Margaret Qualley, got cozy in Venice, Italy, on Monday, September 2.

The budding couple linked arms and later held hands as they walked around the streets of the Veneto capital.

The Saturday Night Live comedian, 25, kept it casual in a white, vintage Notorious B.I.G. T-shirt and purple basketball shorts. He also wore a black baseball cap, sunglasses and white sneakers while smoking a cigarette. Meanwhile, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 24, looked pretty in a beige tank dress.

The outing came one day after the pair were spotted leaving their hotel together. They took a boat ride as part of a romantic date, with Davidson looking dapper in a navy polo shirt and black pants and Qualley wearing a black tuxedo dress. Later in the evening, they were photographed laughing on the boat as the actress brushed her teeth with a disposable toothbrush.

Us Weekly broke the news of Davidson and Qualley’s romance on Wednesday, August 28. “They’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him,” a source revealed.

The Dirt actor and the former ballerina touched down at Marco Polo Airport in Venice on Thursday, August 29. An eyewitness told Us, “Pete and Margaret were standing and chatting [and] laughing. There wasn’t much PDA, but he was in a good mood and the two of them were joking around. Margaret walked to the other side [of baggage claim] to get her bag and Pete was waiting with an older lady. Pete was super nice and posed for a photo.”

The next day, Davidson supported Qualley at the Venice Film Festival premiere of her new movie, Seberg.

The stand-up comic previously dated Cazzie David, Ariana Grande (to whom he was engaged for four months in 2018) and Kate Beckinsale. Qualley, meanwhile, was once linked to Nat Wolff and Cary Fukunaga.

Scroll down to see more photos from the couple’s PDA-filled afternoon in Venice!