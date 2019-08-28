For Pete’s sake! Following his breakup with Kate Beckinsale in May, Pete Davidson is dating Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley.

“They’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him,” a source told Us Weekly, revealing that the duo intend to hit the red carpet together at the Venice Film Festival, which kicks off on Wednesday, August 28, where Qualley will be repping the film Seberg.

Both Davidson, 25, and Qualley, 24, have high-profile exes. Prior to his relationship with Beckinsale, the Saturday Night Live star was engaged to Ariana Grande. Qualley, meanwhile, previously dated actor Nat Wolff and director Cary Fukunaga.

Scroll down for five other facts about Qualley.

She’s Hollywood Royalty

Qualley’s mother is Andie MacDowell, star of Four Weddings and a Funeral and Groundhog Day. More recently, MacDowell appeared in Magic Mike XXL and Ready or Not.

She’s a Dancer

Qualley grew up studying ballet, even leaving at home at age 14 to take classes at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. She showed off her fancy footwork in a 2016 short firm Spike Jonze helmed for Kenzo.

She’s a Model

Qualley made her modeling debut at New York Fashion Week in 2011, walking for Alberta Ferretti at age 16. Later, she signed with IMG and modeled for Ralph Lauren’s Fall/Winter 2016 print campaign.

She’s a Hard-Working Actress

Qualley’s IMDb filmography lists a whopping six big-screen credits for 2019 — IO, Native Son, Adam, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Strange But True and Seberg — in addition to her role as Ann Reinking in the FX series Fosse/Verdon.

She’s Justin Theroux’s TV Daughter

Qualley played Jill Garvey, daughter of Theroux’s Kevin Garvey, in the HBO drama The Leftovers between 2014 and 2017.

