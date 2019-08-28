



has a new love in his life! The Saturday Night Live star is dating actress Margaret Qualley , Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

“They’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him,” a source tells Us, noting that the pair are planning to make their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival together.

Qualley, who appeared in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, has a role in Seberg, which will premiere at the Venice festival on Friday, August 30.

Davidson, 25, was most recently linked to Kate Beckinsale. Us confirmed the twosome called it quits after nearly four months together in May.

The comedian first stepped out with Beckinsale, 46, at various Golden Globes afterparties, three months after he split from fiancée Ariana Grande.

Us broke the news in June 2018 that Davidson and the “God Is a Woman” singer were engaged after just a few weeks of dating.

“They are a perfect fit,” a source told Us at the time. “[But] they are not rushing to get married.”

Less than five months later, however, Grande and Davidson called off their engagement.

“They realized it happened too quick and too early,” a source told Us in October 2018.

While the Set It Up star, who has been open about his mental health struggles in the past, shared an alarming message on social media while dealing with the aftermath of the split, insiders told Us that he was in a better place shortly before the new year.

Qualley, for her part, rose to fame playing Justin Theroux’s daughter in HBO’s The Leftovers. The 24-year-old, who is the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell, previously dated actor Nat Wolff.

More recently, Us confirmed in May 2017 that Qualley was seeing director Cary Fukunaga, who is 18 years old than her.

