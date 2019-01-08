New couple alert? Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale were spotted flirting at a Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday, January 6.

“Kate and Pete were flirting at the InStyle party and she was following him around a bit and waiting for him,” a source tells Us Weekly. “People approached her and she didn’t want to talk to anyone else.”

The source adds that Davidson, 25, “stepped aside to take pictures with fans” during his interaction with Beckinsale, 45. While the twosome weren’t holding hands or showing any outward PDA, per the source, “it definitely seemed like Kate was interested in him.”

Multiple outlets also report that Davidson and Beckinsale were spotted getting cozy at the Netflix’s Golden Globes bash on Sunday night. An eyewitness told Page Six that the duo were “sitting very close on the outside patio” and the actress “had her hand on his knee.”

The Saturday Night Live star, who attended the afterparties with pal Machine Gun Kelly, was also seen at a HBO’s party on Sunday evening.

Two months after his October split from fiancé Ariana Grande, Davidson made headlines for sharing a troubling message via Instagram. An insider told Us on December 30 that the comedian is “doing a lot better” after alarming fans by writing that he didn’t “want to be on this earth anymore.”

During his New Year’s Eve standup set, Davidson told the Boston crowd that he cried to his mother following his breakup from Grande, which came four months after he proposed. “It made me see how ugly people can get, and how cool people can be,” he said.

Beckinsale, meanwhile, has been spotted with two of her exes in recent months. The Underwood star celebrated the holidays with Michael Sheen, whom she dated from 1995 to 2003, in December. (The exes share 19-year-old daughter Lily.)

“So apparently there are two meanings of the word ‘perineum,’ one being the area of the body between the genitals and anus, and the other, the period of time between Christmas and New Year’s Day,” Beckinsale captioned a photo of the pair on December 27 that showed her leaning against the Twilight actor while he wore a white knit onesie with bunny ears. “I thought I had been clear we were celebrating the second but Michael turned up in an impenetrable onesie just in case he was ambushed by an excitable relative.”

Back in September, Beckinsale also stepped out with ex Matt Rife, who is more than 20 years her junior, according to Extra. A source told Us in August 2017 that Beckinsale and Rife “fizzled out.”

The actress split from her husband of 11 years, Len Wiseman, in November 2015.

