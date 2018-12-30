Pete Davidson ‘Is Doing a Lot Better’ Following Troubling Message

Pete Davidson is ending 2018 on a positive note. Despite a rough past few months, a source tells Us Weekly the comedian “is doing a lot better.”

The good news for the Saturday Night Live star, 25, comes just two weeks after he posted an alarming message to Instagram, and the same day he was spotted chatting up a brunette mystery woman in Miami on Saturday, December 29, according to TMZ.

Davidson and his companion looked casual for the poolside lunch outing at the Mandarin Oriental hotel. The New York native wore a Green Day T-shirt and sported short, dark hair, while the lady wore a sleeveless, red ruffled top and a tan fedora hat. Though their relationship to each other is unclear, TMZ reports that Davidson appeared “to be happy in her company.”

Two weeks prior, the NYPD performed a wellness check on Davidson after he posted a troubling message to Instagram.

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” he wrote on December 15. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so.”

The disturbing post also prompted Davidson’s ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande — who split with the Set it Up actor in October after a four-month engagement — to rush to the SNL studios in New York City in an attempt to see him, though a source told Us Weekly at the time that he refused to see her.

The Trainwreck star’s pal Machine Gun Kelly also rushed to Davidson’s side following the social media message and, days later, the SNL personality was spotted at the 28-year-old “Bad Things” rapper’s concert in Cleveland.

As for getting back in a good state of mind, Davidson — who has been open about his battle with borderline personality disorder — then spent some time before Christmas with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle.

“Pete wanted to get away for a few days to feel better, so Dave invited him there,” an insider told Us. “Dave has a house somewhere in the woods.”

Davidson is set to headline a comedy show in Boston on New Year’s Eve at the Chevalier Theatre at Medford Square.

