Pete Davidson was spotted at a Miami hotel with a mystery girl on Saturday, December 29, two weeks after posting an alarming Instagram message.

TMZ reports that the Saturday Night Live star, 25, was seen chatting over lunch poolside at the Mandarin Oriental hotel with the brunette. He wore a sunglasses and a Green Day T-shirt, while his companion wore a ruffled red top and a Panama hat. The website noted that Davidson seemed “to be happy in her company” but it was unclear if she was just a friend or something more.

The sighting comes two weeks after he posted a disturbing message on Instagram that led to an NYPD welfare check and prompted his ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, to rush to try and see him while he was rehearsing for SNL on December 15.

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” he wrote in a troubling post. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so.”

Grande, who split with the comedian in October after a four-month engagement, tweeted that she was waiting downstairs to offer him support but a source told Us Weekly that he refused to see his ex.

Davidson’s pal Machine Gun Kelly flew to NYC to check on his friend and was seen with him at the SNL after party. Davidson was subsequently spotted at the singer’s concert in Cleveland on December 22.

As Us exclusively reported earlier this week, the Trainwreck star then spent a few days before Christmas hanging out with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle in Ohio.

“Pete wanted to get away for a few days to feel better, so Dave invited him there,” a source told Us. “Dave has a house somewhere in the woods.”

Davidson, who has been open about his diagnosis of borderline personality disorder, went on to spend the holiday in New Jersey. He is set to perform a comedy show in Boston on New Year’s Eve.

