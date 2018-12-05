Back at it! Pete Davidson plans to get the last laugh with a New Year’s Eve comedy show before 2018 ends.

“Boston! looks like we spending nye together :),” the 25-year-old comedian announced on Instagram on Wednesday, December 5. He added green heart and clover emojis to his caption.

Pete Davidson & Friends will take place on Monday, December 31, at Chevalier Theatre at Medford Square. Other guests participating in the program have not been announced yet.

News of Davidson’s performance comes just days after he spoke out about being bullied following his broken engagement to Ariana Grande. “I’ve kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything,” he wrote on Instagram on Monday, December 3. “I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today’s climate where everybody loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling.”

The actor, who has spoken about his mental health struggles in the past, continued: “I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth. I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is – I see you and I love you.”

The Saturday Night Live star and Grande, 25, split in October, four months after Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the pair were engaged.

The pop star defended her ex on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 4. “I know u already know this but i feel i need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others. i really don’t endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity,” she wrote. “I care deeply about pete and his health. i’m asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet.”

She added: “I’ve learned thru my own mistakes not to be reactive on socials so i do understand. but you truly don’t know what anybody is experiencing ever. regardless of what they choose to display on social media or how they may appear in public. i can promise u that. so please let whatever point you’re trying to make go. i will always have irrevocable love for him and if you’ve gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point.”

After Grande hinted on Monday that Davidson blocked her on social media, a source confirmed as much to Us, noting that he “is trying to distance himself from her narrative for his health.”

Us also exclusively revealed on Monday that the Set It Up star joined a dating app after the breakup. “Pete is dating again,” another insider said. “He’s in a good place and he’s happy. He’s not in a rush. He’s focusing on himself and the future.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!