Leaning on friends. Pete Davidson enjoyed some downtime with Dave Chappelle ahead of the holidays, a source close to the Saturday Night Live star tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Pete spent a few days before Christmas hanging out with Dave Chappelle in Ohio,” the insider reveals. “They have been friends through the comedy world.”

The source adds: “Pete wanted to get away for a few days to feel better, so Dave invited him there. Dave has a house somewhere in the woods.”

Chappelle, 45, was later spotted at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s Christmas Eve party. Meanwhile, Davidson spent the holiday in New Jersey.

The 25-year-old comedian left many worried about his safety after he shared an alarming message on Instagram on December 15. “i really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” Davidson posted at the time. “i’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so.”

Minutes earlier, the Set It Up actor had praised West for calling out the former’s ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, after the pop star poked fun at the 41-year-old rapper’s feud with Drake. “Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health. I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this,” he wrote on Instagram. “We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”

Davidson made a brief appearance on Saturday Night Live hours later to introduce musical guests Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson.

Grande, 25, attempted to visit her ex, whom she split from in October after a four-month engagement, following the disturbing post, but a source told Us that he refused to see the “Thank U, Next” singer.

Davidson was spotted taking in pal Machine Gun Kelly’s Cleveland concert on Saturday, December 22.

With reporting by Jennifer Peros

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!