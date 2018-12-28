Why is Michael Sheen hanging out with ex Kate Beckinsale while dressed in a bunny onesie? The 45-year-old actress explained her hilariously bizarre Instagram photo with an equally bizarre caption.

“So apparently there are two meanings of the word ‘perineum,’ one being the area of the body between the genitals and anus, and the other, the period of time between Christmas and New Year’s Day,” Beckinsale wrote in the Thursday, December 27, upload. “I thought I had been clear we were celebrating the second but Michael turned up in an impenetrable onesie just in case he was ambushed by an excitable relative.”

(Note: That latter definition of perineum appears nowhere in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary but does appear as the fifth meaning of the word on Urban Dictionary!)

It’s not the first time the former couple, who dated from 1995 to 2003, have played dress-up. In July, Beckinsale got Sheen, 49, to join her in a two-person costume designed to look like her cat, with the Underworld actress wearing the head and the Good Omens actor bringing up the rear.

“I knew having a giant costume of my own cat would bring me untold joy,” she wrote on Instagram. “I had not anticipated the bonus amusement of getting Michael into it when he didn’t know what it was.”

In that Instagram post, Beckinsale added a message to their 19-year-old daughter, Lily, writing, “@lily_sheen, your dad is a SPORT.”

Later that same month, all three participated in a goat yoga class to celebrate Beckinsale’s 45th birthday.

“Best birthday ever,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, captioning a gallery of photos from the outing. “We all prayed that the goat’s blessings would happen on Michael’s mat and they did.” (She also thanked two goats named Billy and Burlap for “knowing instinctively where to friendly fire.”)

