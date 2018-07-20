Kate Beckinsale got catty with ex Michael Sheen… in the most hilarious way possible. Not only did the 44-year-old actress buy a giant costume in the shape of her cat, she also got Sheen to join her in it. Better yet, the 49-year-old had no idea what he was wearing.

Beckinsale’s dress-up fun apparently started on July 7, when she first posted a photo of herself wearing the head of the costume. “Partially transformed into own cat,” she wrote on Instagram. “World literally is oyster.”

Three days later, the Underworld actress posted a video of herself wearing the head and tail of the costume. “However excited one is about a purchase it’s important not to lose all sense and overheat,” she wrote in the Instagram caption. “Even if having a tail actually suddenly brings your whole personality together.”

And finally, on Friday, July 20, Beckinsale got Sheen in on the fun, even if the Masters of Sex alum — whom she dated from 1995 to 2003 — was an unwitting participant. In the subsequent Instagram video, Beckinsale wears the head of the costume and Sheen brings up the caboose.

“I knew having a giant costume of my own cat would bring me untold joy,” she wrote. “I had not anticipated the bonus amusement of getting Michael into it when he didn’t know what it was. Thank you Mascot Costumes, Capetown. It’s the best thing I’ve ever owned.”

She also added a message to her and Sheen’s daughter, Lily, now 19: “@lily_sheen, your dad is a SPORT.”

The exes have (clearly!) remained amicable since their split.

