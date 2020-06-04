Purr-fect pets! Taylor Swift, Kate Beckinsale and more of Hollywood’s biggest stars have one serious obsession with their furry feline friends.

The “Lover” singer has never been shy about her love for her pets, Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, named after some of her favorite fictional characters. While speaking with TIME in April 2019, the Grammy winner admitted that the “most influential factor” in her life is her cuddly kittens. “I have cats. I’m obsessed with them,” she said at the time. “They’re just a real joy to live with. I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought, ‘I’ve got to do this.'”

Though the 2019 movie adaptation of the famous Broadway musical didn’t make a major splash with viewers, Swift teased that working on the film was her “calling in life” and said she jumped at the opportunity to learn “how to be as much like a cat as I possibly could” with her costars.

Later that month, the Nashville native opened up about how she came to adopt her third cat, Benjamin Button, on the set of a music video. “[They] handed me this tiny cat and he just starts purring and … he looks at me like, ‘You’re my mom, and we’re going to live together.’ I fell in love. I looked at Brendon [Urie] and he’s like, ‘You’re going to get the cat aren’t you?'” she said during an Instagram Live.

Despite their past “Bad Blood,” Swift’s obsession with kittens is one thing she has in common with fellow cat lover Katy Perry. The “I Kissed a Girl” singer confirmed in April that her darling pet Kitty Purry had passed away.

“Kitty Purry crawled through my then-boyfriend’s window 15 years ago, fully pregnant and seeking shelter,” Perry wrote via Instagram at the time. “Kitty, thanks for the cuddles and companionship along the way. Big thanks to my brother David and @garethwalters for being great co-parents. #kittypurryforever.”

Scroll down to see more celebs who go crazy for their kittens.