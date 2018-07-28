“Friendly exes” might be an understatement at this point. Kate Beckinsale celebrated her 45th birthday with ex-boyfriend Michael Sheen and their 19-year-old daughter, Lily Sheen, by her side while living it up at a goat yoga class.

The Serendipity actress commemorated the session with a gallery of photos posted to Instagram on Friday, July 27. “Best birthday ever. We all prayed that the goat’s blessings would happen on Michael’s mat and they did,” she wrote. “Thank you #laughingfrogyoga and #hellocrittercare for such a fun day and also to Billy and Burlap, for knowing instinctively where to friendly fire.”

In the pics, Michael, 49, and Lily pose on yoga mats as goats stand on their backs. Meanwhile, Beckinsale one-ups her fellow participants by letting one of the animals perch on her derrière as she keeps her form.

The birthday girl also got very cozy with one goat in particular when she put a treat in her mouth and let the animal take it from her. “Birthday kisses,” the Underworld star captured the sweet video.

Michael and the Pearl Harbor actress have remained close since their split in 2003. The Masters of Sex star and his ex donned a massive cat costume together just last week. “I knew having a giant costume of my own cat would bring me untold joy. I had not anticipated the bonus amusement of getting Michael into it when he didn’t know what it was,” Beckinsale wrote on Instagram July 20. “Thank you Mascot Costumes, Capetown. It’s the best thing I’ve ever owned. And, @lily_sheen, your dad is a SPORT.”

