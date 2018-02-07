Friendship goals! Sarah Silverman received a hilarious gift from Kate Beckinsale after revealing that she had ended her relationship with Michael Sheen.

Beckinsale, who dated the Passengers actor in the ‘90s, gave Silverman blue and white M&Ms with a photo of Silverman kissing Sheen on the cheek to help her through the breakup. “Been ending every night with a microwaved bowl of personalized m&ms given to me by the very thoughtful and very cruel @katebeckinsale to remind me that I’m alone in this world. So very alone,” Silverman wrote along with an Instagram photo of the sweet treats on Wednesday, February 7.

The comedienne added: “THANKS, KATE. Seriously they are so good esp. melted which is why the microwave.”

Beckinsale, 44, shares 19-year-old daughter Lily Mo Sheen with the actor, but the exes remain close friends. She’s also established a friendship with Silverman, 47, through the years.

As previously reported, Silverman announced on Monday, February 5, that she and Sheen, 49, split after nearly four years of dating. “The great @michaelsheen & I consciously uncoupled over Christmas. I mean, not ‘over Christmas’ — like that wasn’t the fight that ended it,” Silverman tweeted. “No fight. We just live in different countries & it got hard. Felt we should just tell y’all so u stop askin, ‘How’s Michael/How’s Sarah?’”

Hours later, she joked about accidentally revealing their breakup on his birthday. “The joke here is I just realized I posted our breakup tweet on his actual birthday and I can’t believe what a dick I am,” she tweeted. “Can u believe it?? He said I wasn’t THOUGHTFUL,” she continued. “Jerk… Anyway, Happy Birthday, Michael…”

Us Weekly first confirmed in February 2014 that they were a couple. Prior to her relationship with Sheen, Silverman dated Jimmy Kimmel for five years. Sheen, meanwhile, dated Beckinsale from 1995 to 2003 and actress Rachel McAdams from 2010 to 2013.

