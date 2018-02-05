It’s over between Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen. The pair called it quits after nearly four years of dating.

“The great @michaelsheen & I consciously uncoupled over Christmas. I mean, not ‘over Christmas’ — like that wasn’t the fight that ended it,” the comedian tweeted on Monday, February 5. “No fight. We just live in different countries & it got hard. Felt we should just tell y’all so u stop askin, ‘How’s Michael/How’s Sarah?’” (Silverman’s wording is a nod to Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin use of “conscious uncoupling” when they announced their divorce back in 2014).

Us Weekly confirmed back in February 2014 that Silverman, 47, and Sheen, 49, were seeing each other. The actress opened up about her relationship with the Masters of Sex actor that May.

“Look, this is so awkward. Listen, I love his body, but I also love what’s on the inside,” Silverman said during an appearance on The View at the time. “He speaks foreign, he’s foreign and on his show Masters of Sex he speaks perfect American. And I’m like, ‘If you can talk normal, why don’t you do that all the time?'”

Prior to her relationship with Sheen, Silverman dated Jimmy Kimmel for five years. The comics split in 2009. Sheen, meanwhile, previously dated Kate Beckinsale and Rachel McAdams. He shares 19-year-old daughter Lily Mo Sheen with Beckinsale.

The two-time Emmy winner, meanwhile, opened up about her decision to not to have children in February 2017.

“As a comic always working & on the road I have had to decide between motherhood & living my fullest life & I chose the latter. Men don’t have to do that. I’d so love to be a fun dad, coming home from the road & being my best fun dad self,” Silverman wrote at the time.

She continued, “So this is just a lil f–k all y’all bc u can’t be a woman w/out sacrifice & that’s the fact jack. And I [love] my comedian brothers that acknowledge this truth. They’re my family & for a lot of us women comic sisters, our only family.”

