



Taking their budding romance abroad! Pete Davidson and his new girlfriend, Margaret Qualley, traveled to Italy together ahead of their anticipated red carpet debut.

The duo “arrived at Venice’s Marco Polo Airport” on Thursday, August 29, onlooker Ismita Miah tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Pete and Margaret were standing and chatting [and] laughing,” she adds. “There wasn’t much PDA, but he was in a good mood and the two of them were joking around.”

Miah tells Us: “Margaret walked to the other side [of baggage claim] to get her bag and Pete was waiting with an older lady. Pete was super nice and posed for a photo.”

The spotting comes just one day after Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the Saturday Night Live comedian, 25, and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 24, are dating.

“They’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him,” an insider told Us, adding that the newly minted boyfriend and girlfriend are planning to make their debut as a couple at the 76th Venice Film Festival.

Seberg — a film in which Qualley stars — is set to premiere at the annual film festival in Italy on Friday, August 30.

Davidson’s relationship with Qualley comes on the heels of his nearly four-month romance with actress Kate Beckinsale. The twosome embarked on a whirlwind rendezvous following a flirtatious night out at multiple Golden Globe parties in January.

“They are done,” a source confirmed to Us in May, days after a second insider told Us the two had “pumped the brakes on their relationship.”

The Dirt actor was previously engaged to Ariana Grande. Davidson and the “7 Rings” songstress, 26, ended their relationship in October 2018, four months after his proposal.

“They realized it happened too quick and too early,” a source told Us at the time. “The wedding is off, but they’re working things out. They’re not officially done yet.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!