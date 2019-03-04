That escalated quickly! Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale have been packing on the PDA since sparks first flew between the two in January 2018.

The Saturday Night Live star and the Widow actress ignited dating speculation after they were spotted together at multiple Golden Globes afterparties. A source told Us Weekly at the time that Davidson and Beckinsale “were flirting at the InStyle party and she was following him around a bit and waiting for him,” adding, “People approached her and she didn’t want to talk to anyone else.”

The duo added fuel to the fire when they strolled hand in hand out of Lago Bar in Los Angeles in February. “Kate is so into Pete and has been telling all her friends about him,” a source told Us soon after their late-night date. “They have great chemistry, and she loves hanging out with him whenever they get the chance to. She has such a fun, young, loving personality.”

From there, things only got hotter between Davidson and Beckinsale as they continued to get cozy in public, even attending back-to-back events together in New York City while the London-born actress was in town to celebrate the spring issue of Dujour magazine.

Their rumored romance came less than three months after Davidson split from his ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, in October 2018. Prior to being linked to Davidson, Beckinsale was married to Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2016 and famously dated Michael Sheen and Matt Rife. Aside from his whirlwind relationship with Grande, Davidson also dated comedian Carly Aquilino and Cazzie David.

Scroll down to take a look a timeline of their romance.