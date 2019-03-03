Hot night out in New York City! Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale stepped out together at a Saturday Night Live afterparty on Saturday, March 2.

The comedian, 25, and the Underworld alum, 45, were spotted holding hands as they entered the event at Dos Caminos Mexican restaurant in NYC. In pictures posted on Twitter by Abby Shanor, Beckinsale stunned in an all-black ensemble with her brunette hair down in loose waves as she walked a step behind her rumored beau with her fingers intertwined with his.

Davidson, meanwhile, paired jeans and a colorful puffer jacket with a T-shirt made by his pal John Mulaney’s wife, Annamarie Tendler, which she gifted the comedians ahead of Saturday night’s taping, which was hosted by the former SNL writer.

Ariana Grande‘s ex-fiancé and his new gal pal “were holding hands going in at 1:30 a.m. and holding hands going out at 3 a.m.,” a source told Us Weekly of their late-night outing. “There was not much emotion since it was such a short walk to their car. They didn’t stop for anyone going into the party but Pete signed a few things on the way out for people. They were escorted by a security guard both times.”

Their Big Apple weekend of fun didn’t end there. Beckinsale and Davidson opted for a sportier date on Sunday, March 3, where they could be seen giggling together at a New York Rangers game.

Beckinsale — who was in NYC to celebrate the spring issue of Dujour magazine — revealed to Extra the night prior to her two-day rendezvous with Davidson that her ideal man is “funny.” The Serendipity actress and the Big Time Adolescence star first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted flirting at multiple Golden Globes afterparties in January.

“She was following him around a bit and waiting for him,” an insider explained to Us at the time. “People approached her and she didn’t want to talk to anyone else. … It definitely seemed like Kate was interested in him.”

They have been spotted together since then, and more recently, a source told Us: “Kate is so into Pete and has been telling all her friends about him. They have great chemistry, and she loves hanging out with him whenever they get the chance to. She has such a fun, young, loving personality.”

As for Davidson, the feeling is mutual. “Pete only has eyes for Kate. She’s cool and fun,” another source revealed to Us. “It’s long-distance, but they’re taking it slow. She makes him laugh. He thinks she’s great and really smart. They have an incredible physical connection.”

Sparks between Beckinsale and Davidson started flying less than three months after the SNL star and Grande ended their four-month engagement in October 2018. Beckinsale, meanwhile, was previously married to Len Wiseman and has dated Michael Sheen and Matt Rife.

