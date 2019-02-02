Officially an item? Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale were spotted holding hands nearly one month after the pair got flirty at Golden Globes afterparties.

The Saturday Night Live star, 25, led the way, holding on tight to the actress, 45, as the duo left Lago Bar in Los Angeles in the early hours of Saturday, February 2. Davidson sported a graphic sweatshirt, black pants and sneakers, while Beckinsale wore a black-and-white checkered coat with black tights and attempted to cover her face.

The duo were first seen hanging out at several Golden Globes afterparties on January 6. “Kate and Pete were flirting at the InStyle party and she was following him around a bit and waiting for him,” a source told Us Weekly after the bash. “People approached her and she didn’t want to talk to anyone else.”

The insider noted that “it definitely seemed like Kate was interested in him.”

According to multiple reports by other outlets at the time, Beckinsale and Davidson also stuck together at Netflix’s Golden Globes soiree. The pair were “sitting very close on the outside patio” and she “had her hand on his knee,” an onlooker told Page Six.

The Serendipity star playfully addressed the dating rumors days later after posting a photo of her mom on Instagram. “Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson,” a fan wrote, to which Beckinsale replied: “No that’s my mother. Easy mistake.”

A source revealed to Us that the comedian “smiled sheepishly and said, ‘Yes,’” after an audience member at his January 12 stand-up show yelled the Underworld actress’ name.

The Set It Up actor split from Ariana Grande in October 2018, four months after Us broke the news of their engagement. Us confirmed in December 2018 that Davidson refused to see his ex when she tried to visit him following an alarming post he shared on Instagram. He also blocked the pop star, 25, on social media after their breakup.

Scroll to see more photos of Beckinsale and Davidson’s cozy outing.