What’s life if you can’t laugh about it? Pete Davidson referenced his breakup with ex-fiancée Ariana Grande during a stand-up comedy set at the Tarrytown Music Hall in New York on Saturday, January 12, and didn’t take himself all that seriously.

“I did what all douchebags do after a breakup — went to Soho House,” the Saturday Night Live star, 25, joked of the private club during his Pete Davidson & Friends show, a source told Us Weekly. “That’s what all douchebags do.”

Davidson also added that, following his split from the “Thank U, Next” songstress, 25, in October, he hooked up with a pal. “I got with my friend who’s — how do I say — a fast, loose woman?” he quipped. “We hooked up and I asked her, ‘OK, what is [the size of my manhood] in comparison.” (Grande once implied that Davidson’s package was “10 inches” in a since-deleted tweet, but the comedian told Howard Stern that it’s “average-sized” and the singer is “tiny” and “everything is big to her.”)

The Set It Up star continued: “She said, ‘Well, it’s nice, but it’s like an average black man’s, so it’s nice, but like the size of an average black d–k.’ So I thought, ‘OK, that is white privilege.’”

Earlier this month, Davidson was spotted flirting with actress Kate Beckinsale at a Golden Globes afterparty, sparking speculation that he had since moved on from Grande and was brewing a romance with the Underworld actress, 45.

“She was following him around a bit and waiting for him,” a source told Us Weekly of their flirtatious encounter. “People approached her and she didn’t want to talk to anyone else.”

The New York native further fueled dating gossip during his Saturday night show when an audience member shouted “Kate Beckinsale” to which a source told Us he “smiled sheepishly” and simply said, “yes.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

