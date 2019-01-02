Ariana Grande has praised her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson’s manhood on more than one occasion, but he doesn’t think the size is all it’s cracked up to be.

The Saturday Night Live star, 25, joked during his New Year’s Eve stand-up show at the Chevalier Theatre in Medford, Massachusetts, that he thinks the “Imagine” singer, also 25, just has really tiny hands.

Grande made headlines in June when she tweeted that Davidson is “like 10 inches.” She also raved in her “Thank U, Next” music video that the comedian is “HUUUUUGE.” Davidson shrugged off Grande’s comments in a September interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, saying, “I think she’s just tiny. I think I have an average-sized penis and she’s tiny. Everything’s big to her.”

Davidson and the Grammy nominee started dating in May 2018 after their respective splits from Cazzie David and Mac Miller. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in June that they were engaged, but they called it quits in October, one month after Miller died from an accidental overdose at the age of 26.

Elsewhere in his New Year’s performance, the Set It Up star spoke about how Grande name-dropped him, Miller and her other ex-boyfriends Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez in her self-love anthem “Thank U, Next.”

“This diabolical genius named all of us,” Davidson quipped before admitting that the song is “catchy.”

The Staten Island, New York, native’s set came nearly a month after he implied in a since-deleted Instagram post that he was suicidal. Grande headed to NBC Studios to check on him, but he refused to see her. More recently, a source told Us that Davidson is “doing a lot better.”

With reporting by Jill Webb

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!