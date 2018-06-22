Ariana Grande’s enormous engagement ring from Pete Davidson isn’t the only thing the pop star is flaunting this week.

The 24-year-old “No Tears Left to Cry” songstress saw an opportunity to share a little too much about her beau’s manhood on Thursday, June 21, when a Twitter follower asked about her new tune, “Pete,” named after the Saturday Night Live star.

“How long is Pete?” one follower asked before clarifying she was asking about the song snippet Grande teased earlier this week.

“Like 10 inches?” the former Victorious star bragged.

“Oh f—k,” Grande continued, “I mean … like a lil over a minute.”

Earlier that same day, Grande cleared the air regarding fan speculation that she was pregnant, revealing that the newly engaged couple won’t be adding to their brood anytime soon.

When one Twitter follower added a photo with the caption, “ariana is pregnant again are we shocked,” Grande replied: “oh this s—ts gonna be every other week now enjoy!” She then retweeted a picture of herself rolling her eyes adding, “mood for the next few years til i’m actually ready #fertilequeen.”

The newly minted fiancee wrapped up the baby talk by responding to one fan who said the couple would have the “cutest babies.” She wrote, “oh absolutely but ……… innnnnnnaaaaawhile.”

Also happening farther down the line? Walking down the aisle. One insider revealed to Us Weekly that the pair, who recently got engaged after dating for just weeks, “are looking forward to a very long engagement.”

After Us broke the news of the engagement on June 11, the couple stepped out in New York City to furniture shop for their new digs together, and Grande showed off her reported 3-carat, $93,000, engagement ring from jeweler Greg Yuna.

The comedian, also 24, confirmed their engagement during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week.

“I feel like I won a contest, so sick,” Davidson told Fallon on Wednesday, June 20, about their engagement. “It’s f—king lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit.”

