Not so fast! Ariana Grande made it clear to fans that she is not pregnant after getting engaged to Pete Davidson after only a few weeks of dating, but that doesn’t mean the popstar isn’t planning on having babies one day.

“oh this s—ts gonna be every other week now enjoy!” Grande, 24, replied to one fan who tweeted “ariana is pregnant again are we shocked.”

Another user shared a photo of Grande rolling her eyes on Twitter with the caption “aRiAnNA Is PreGnNanT @ArianaGrande.”

The “No Tears Left To Cry” singer responded: “mood for the next few years til i’m actually ready #fertilequeen.”

After a third fan tweeted that Grande would have “the cutest babies ever,” the Nickelodeon alum replied “oh absolutely but ……… innnnnnnaaaaawhile.”

The pregnancy speculation comes less than two weeks after Us Weekly exclusively revealed the Grande and Davidson, 24, are engaged after they started seeing each other in May.

“They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married,” one insider told Us. “Their friends are really excited and supportive.”

Grande has since showed off her reported $93,000, 3-carat engagement ring from jeweler Greg Yuna on numerous occasions, including on a trip to Disneyland with Davidson earlier this month. The pair has also moved into a $16 million apartment in New York City together since the news broke.

The Saturday Night Live star confirmed the engagement during a Wednesday, June 20, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I feel like I won a contest, so sick,” Davidson told the host about his relationship. “It’s f—king lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit.”

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!