Pete Davidson Confirms Engagement to Ariana Grande on TV: It’s ‘Lit!’

Pete Davidson confirmed his engagement to Ariana Grande for the first time during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 20.

“I feel like I won a contest, so sick,” the Saturday Night Live star, 24, told the host. “It’s f—king lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit.”

The star went on to joke about how strangers have reacted to the couple when they see them in public. “It’s so funny to walk down the street because dudes are walking by. Did you see that Derek Jeter commercial? He’s retiring and everybody tips their hat.”

He added: “Some dude goes up to me and says, ‘Yo man, you gave me hope.’ I was like I didn’t know I was that ugly. I’m a lucky motherf—ker.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this month that Davidson and the singer, 24, are engaged after just a few weeks of dating. He reportedly paid $93,000 for a 3-carat engagement ring from jeweler Greg Yuna.

The couple has moved in together since the news broke. They recently went furniture shopping at New York City’s Restoration Hardware to spruce up their condo in the Chelsea neighborhood. The luxury pad valued at $16 million includes a 75-foot indoor pool, a juice bar, private spa, fitness facility, and an IMAX theater that seats 12.

