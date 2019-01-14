Not having it! Kate Beckinsale clapped back after an Instagram user asked her if her longtime friend Stephen Simbari was her son.

Beckinsale and Simbari, who is reportedly also her assistant, watched the Los Angeles Lakers play the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 13.

The 45-year-old actress shared a photo of the BFFs at the game via Instagram, writing, “Everyone was pretty tense for the game but apparently I’m just here for the fashion and was enchanted by some particularly fire tube socks #lakers❤️”

After a commenter suggested that Beckinsale was Simbari’s mother, she fired back, “he is my son yes. I kept him in the cellar for 29 years but now I feel I should take him out on jaunts.”

Beckinsale is mother of 19-year-old daughter Lily, whom she shares with ex Michael Sheen. The Underwood star previously dated Matt Rife, who is more than 20 years her junior, and more recently, she has been linked to comedian Pete Davidson.

Davidson, 25, addressed speculation that he and Beckinsale are in item at his stand-up show on Saturday, January 12. A source told Us Weekly that the Saturday Night Live star “smiled sheepishly and said, ‘yes’” after an audience member yelled the actress’ name at his Pete Davidson & Friends show at Tarrytown Music Hall in New York.

Reports of a potential romance between Davidson and Beckinsale surfaced earlier this month after they were spotted flirting at a Golden Globes afterparty.

“She was following him around a bit and waiting for him,” a source previously told Us. “People approached her and she didn’t want to talk to anyone else.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!