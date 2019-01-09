Shade alert? Kate Beckinsale got a little sassy when she responded to a fan who questioned her rumored relationship with Pete Davidson.

The 45-year-old British star posted an old picture of her mom, actress Judy Loe, on social media on Wednesday, January 9. She captioned the snapshot, “It was great that my mother covered wearing hot pants really well and rocking a fashion owl so that I could chill for my awkward teenage years and just enjoy having the teeth of an adult horse, waiting only a couple of decades for my head to grow to accommodate them.”

An Instagram user ignored the photo’s context and commented, “Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson,” referring to Beckinsale’s recent flirtationship with the Saturday Night Live comedian, 25, to which the Underworld actress cheekily replied, “no that’s my mother. Easy mistake.”

Beckinsale and Davidson sparked dating rumors after they were seen flirting at a Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday, January 6. “She was following him around a bit and waiting for him,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “People approached her and she didn’t want to talk to anyone else.”

The insider aded that the SNL comic “stepped aside to take pictures with fans” while hanging out with the Only Living Boy in New York star and explained, “It definitely seemed like Kate was interested in him.”

Davidson was previously engaged to Ariana Grande, but they called it quits in October. Beckinsale, meanwhile, spent time with her ex Michael Sheen, whom she dated from 1995 to 2003 and shares daughter Lily, over the holidays. Two months prior, she was spotted hanging out with ex Matt Rife following their August 2017 breakup.

Beckinsale was married to Underworld director Len Wiseman for 11 years before Us confirmed the news of their split in November 2015. The filmmaker, 45, officially filed for divorce nearly a year later, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

