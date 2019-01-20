Pete Davidson returned to Saturday Night Live during the Saturday, January 19, episode seemingly in a much better headspace and broke his silence about his disturbing Instagram post.

Mulaney and Davidson

Davidson appeared with John Mulaney during “Weekend Update” to address his alarming post from December 2018. Mulaney explained that he was teaching Davidson that “you can have a life in comedy that is not insane,” to which the latter quipped: “After observing John’s life, I publicly threatened suicide.” On a more serious note, Mulaney assured his friend, “You are loved by many and we are glad you are OK.” The pair went on to gush over their love for The Mule for the remainder of the segment.

Sweet Pete

Davidson made his return to SNL during the cold open, a Deal or No Deal take on the government shutdown. The comedian appeared at the end of the sketch as a White Castle delivery boy and joined Alec Baldwin and Kenan Thompson to deliver the iconic “live from New York, it’s Saturday night” line.

Davidson continued to make a strong comeback in multiple skits throughout the episode.

Miss Rita

Host Rachel Brosnahan stepped into her Marvelous Mrs. Maisel role for one sketch, which highlighted a new character in the stand-up comedy world. The Raunchiest Miss Rita starred Leslie Jones as a comedian with the mouth of a sailor. The bleeping never stopped and neither did the laughs. Spinoff anyone?

Girls Just Wanna Have Urns

This commercial targeted women who are often approached by men while trying to travel or get a drink by themselves. Introducing “Leave Me Alurn,” a portable urn that makes the opposite sex think a woman is attempting to scatter her father or grandfather’s ashes. The genius invention eliminates small talk and doubles as a portable phone charger or stainless-steel water bottle. It even comes with a set of lower back spikes, to keep hands away from areas where they don’t belong.

F-U-N

Brosnahan opened the show with a monologue focused on fun … except she, Thompson, Aidy Bryant and Cecily Strong couldn’t stop focusing on the “bad stuff that’s making us crazy.” At one point, the host asked, “Is anything functioning?” Indeed, remembering the good things, including when dogs have dreams, canceled plans and babies with glasses, helped the gang bring the energy back up to an 11.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

