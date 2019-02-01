Back at it! Pete Davidson joked about his broken engagement to Ariana Grande again during a stand-up comedy show at California’s Oxnard Levity Live club on Thursday, January 31.

Toward the end of his set, the Saturday Night Live star, 25, talked to the sold-out audience about Grande’s song “Thank U, Next,” in which she name-dropped him as well as ex-boyfriends Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez and the late Mac Miller. Davidson quipped that it is “fair game” for him to talk about their relationship since she wrote the song about him. He also acknowledged that some people only came to his show to hear what he had to say about the Grammy nominee, also 25.

Davidson noted that he has been living with his mom since moving out of Grande’s New York City apartment after their October split. He joked that his mom has caught him masturbating twice in his life: first as a teenager and more recently when he started living at home again.

The comedian also made a joke about how he is at a point in his life where his friends are inviting him to their moms’ parties just to get him out of the house.

An eyewitness tells Us Weekly that while some of Davidson’s material fell flat, the crowd applauded his self-deprecating humor. At the end of the show, one audience member said the Set It Up star was “good, but I really wanted to give him a hug. It seems like he just really needs a hug.”

Davidson has surrounded himself with friends since Grande called off their four-month engagement. On Wednesday, January 30, he celebrated his friend Kid Cudi’s 35th birthday with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Timothée Chalamet. Davidson has also been spotted out and about with Machine Gun Kelly and John Mulaney.

The “7 Rings” singer, for her part, has been busy promoting her upcoming album, which is also titled Thank U, Next. A source told Us earlier this month, “She’s doing better and there is upward momentum. There are good and bad days, but it gets better.”

WIth reporting by Marjorie Hernandez

