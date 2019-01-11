Ariana Grande is looking forward to a better year. After the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and the end of her whirlwind engagement to Pete Davidson, the Grammy nominee is “getting better” with the support of loved ones, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“She keeps her friends close and always has her friends around,” the source notes. “That really helps her get out of dark times and sadness. That’s what really helps get her though it — that and family.”

Miller, whom Grande dated for nearly two years, died at the age of 26 from an accidental drug overdose in September 2018. A month later, the singer, 25, called off her four-month engagement to Davidson, also 25.

“After going through all that pain in 2018, it just doesn’t get easier,” the source tells Us. “You don’t magically develop a better set of coping skills to deal with all those horrible, painful things that happened to her last year. She’s doing better and there is upward momentum. There are good and bad days, but it gets better.”

The source adds that the pop star’s “family really provides a lot of support for her,” particularly her mom, Joan Grande, and her brother, Frankie Grande.

Ariana confessed during her acceptance speech at Billboard’s Woman of the Year ceremony in December that 2018 was “one of the best years of my career and the worst of my life.”

As for 2019, the “Thank U, Next” songstress added, “I’m really looking forward to embracing whatever happens and whatever comes my way. … I look forward to hopefully learning to give some of the love and forgiveness that I’ve given away so frivolously and easily to men in the past to myself, hopefully, this year.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

