What a group! Pete Davidson, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Timothée Chalamet came together on Wednesday, January 30, to celebrate Kid Cudi’s 35th birthday.

The KKW Beauty founder, 38, documented the intimate gathering on Twitter in photos that showed the four men laughing hysterically around a giant table filled with chopsticks, drinks — including tequila shots — and a plate of desserts.

In one snap, West, 41, Davidson, 25, and Chalamet, 23, can be seen huddled together looking at something on the birthday boy’s cellphone. The Saturday Night Live star and the Yeezy founder both rocked plain T-shirts for the outing, while Cudi and the Call Me By Your Name actor were bundled up in black sweatshirts.

The fun night out comes one month after Davidson, who has been open about his battle with borderline personality disorder, praised West for speaking out about mental health after the comedian’s ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, poked fun at the rapper’s feud with Drake.

“Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight,” Grande, 25, tweeted at the time. “If y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u.”

The “Thank U, Next” songstress’ words sparked a response from her ex. “Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health,” the Big Time Adolescence actor wrote on Instagram in December. “I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this.”

Davidson added: “We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”

However, months prior to Davidson’s praise for West, he was quick to share his not-so-friendly thoughts about the Chicago native’s opinions on President Donald Trump after his headline-making guest appearance on SNL. Davidson slammed West’s unplanned political speech in October as “one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here.” He also added, “Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass.”

