Reunited? Ariana Grande is gearing up for her Sweetener world tour and her ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez might be coming along for the ride!

The pop star, 25, sparked speculation that Alvarez, 26, may be joining her after she posted a series of new photos via Instagram on Tuesday, January 22, and tagged his photography account, @allthingsmean. Although Grande has since deleted the snapshots, they are still up on Alvarez’s account. The dancer also shared similar pictures of the “God Is a Woman” songstress on his personal account.

However, fans really started buzzing about Alvarez possibly hitting the road with Grande after he posted Instagram photos of himself at her “7 Rings” music video release party on Tuesday with her art director, Alfredo Flores, and photographer Stefan Kohli. The “Breathin” singer sent fans into a frenzy after commenting, “the best team. see y’all on touuuur.”

Alvarez danced for Grande on her 2015 Honeymoon tour. They dated from July 2015 to July 2016, and she name-dropped him in her hit 2018 track “Thank U, Next” with the lyrics, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh.”

The pair fueled reconciliation rumors in December 2018 after fans noticed that they have been spending a lot of time together in New York City. Alvarez even hung out on Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video shoot one month earlier. However, the Victorious alum addressed the buzz via her Instagram comments, telling fans, “We’re friends everyone take a big ol breather.” A source later told Us Weekly that Grande “trusts” Alvarez and is happy to have him “by her side.”

Grande went on to date Mac Miller from August 2016 to May 2018. She started seeing Pete Davidson weeks after the breakup and the duo got engaged in June, only to call it off in October, one month after Miller died from a drug overdose.

The “Side to Side singer announced the tracklist for her next album, Thank U, Next, on Tuesday. The follow-up to August 2018’s Sweetener will drop on February 8.

