Thank u, next! Ariana Grande is happily living the single life right now and she wants everyone to know that she is not dating ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez again.

There was speculation that the “God Is a Woman” singer, 25, and her choreographer ex rekindled their flame after he was spotted on the “Thank U, Next” music video shoot in November and more recently with Grande in New York City. Rumors of a romantic reunion really started heating up when the musician commented, “these colors are sick” on the 26-year-old’s Instagram picture on Monday, December 10.

“WHATS [sic] ABOUT YOUAND ARIANA???? WE ALL WANT TO KNOW,” one fan wrote in response to Alvarez.

The Nickelodeon alum quickly stepped in to dispel all questions once and for all and replied directly to that fan.

Alvarez and Grande dated from July 2015 to July 2016, and his name was one of the few mentioned in “Thank U, Next,” her most recent chart-topping single. The backup dancer posted a video of himself listening to the tune shortly after its release and looking quite perplex as some pretty telling lyrics played: “Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh.”

As a result, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer jokingly apologized for giving him “the worst line” in the tune. “HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAH IM SORRY U GOT THE WORST LINE @RICKYROZAY,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time alongside praying hands and angel emojis. “IT WAS MEANT V LOVINGLY.”

Alvarez wasn’t actually upset by the song mention, however. In fact, he later posted a personal note on his own Instagram account that read, “nothing but gratitude, thank u, next. (Those songs are fire tho… you’re welcome).” Grande also reposted the Story, writing, “oh for sure ty next.”

The “Breathin” singer also admitted that she played “Thank U, Next” for the dancer, Big Sean and Pete Davidson before releasing it to the world, which is probably why Alvarez didn’t have any ill feelings toward it. “They heard it before it came out,” she tweeted in early November after a fan questioned how the guys felt hearing the song for the first time.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!