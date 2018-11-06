Nothing but love. Ariana Grande jokingly apologized to ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez for the way she addressed him on “Thank U, Next”’ after he posted a video of himself listening to the song — and looked perplexed.

The backup dancer, 26, posted on his Instagram Story on Monday, November 5, sharing a clip of himself listening to Grande’s latest single, in which she references her former boyfriends, including Big Sean, Pete Davidson and the late Mac Miller. Alvarez — who dated the “God is a Woman” singer in 2015 — zoomed in on his face as Grande, 25, referred to him: “Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh.”

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer took notice of her ex checking out her new tune and reposted his Instagram Story. “HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAH IM SORRY U GOT THE WORST LINE @RICKYROZAY,” she wrote alongside praying hands and angel emojis. “IT WAS MEANT V LOVINGLY.”

Alvarez didn’t seem to take much offense, however. He posted a personal note that read, “nothing but gratitude, thank u, next. (Those songs are fire tho… you’re welcome)” with a black heart, praying hands and upside down-smiling face emojis. Grande also reposted the note, writing, “oh for sure ty next.”

That wasn’t the first time Alvarez heard the song. The Disney alum revealed on Sunday, November 4, that she had given both Big Sean and the dancer the opportunity to listen to it ahead of its Saturday, November 3, release.

Grande seems to be getting nothing but positive feedback from her exes, including Davidson, who she split from in October after five months of dating. The comedian, who proposed to the “Side by Side” singer in June after just weeks of dating, addressed the break up on Saturday Night Live just hours after the release of “Thank U, Next.”

“Sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s OK,” he told viewers during SNL’s “Weekend Update” segment. “[Ariana’s] a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.”

