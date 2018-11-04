Pete Davidson used his return to Saturday Night Live on Saturday, November 3, following his split from Ariana Grande to address the breakup with a heartfelt statement.

Back at It

Davidson kept a relatively low profile as the show began. He first appeared in a pre-taped sketch about voting and later fought the urge to break while portraying a student to Kate McKinnon’s overly dramatic teacher who had taken a tumble.

The comedian eventually referenced his broken engagement during a “Weekend Update” segment when he joked that he had to move back in with his mom recently. He then told viewers: “I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it’s nobody’s business, and sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s OK. She’s a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.”

His statement came shortly after Grande released her new song, “Thank U, Next,” about Davidson and her other exes including Big Sean and the late Mac Miller.

Elephant in the Room

SNL addressed Alec Baldwin’s recent arrest during the cold open. McKinnon’s Laura Ingraham promised her viewers an update from the “disgraced former actor” after a break, but that quick nod to his legal troubles was immediately followed by the routine “Live from New York” line.

Five-Timers Club

During his monologue, host Jonah Hill joined the Five-Timers Club. Tina Fey ushered the actor into the lounge, where Drew Barrymore and Candice Bergen were waiting to welcome him. (According to the women, they had to be careful about which men they allowed in these days.)

The Murphy Brown star poked fun at Davidson by ordering a drink named after him, which she said had “a lot going on but it gets the job done.” Meanwhile, Kenan Thompson made light of his 16-season tenure on the sketch series by calling it “my show.”

Six Years Young

Hill reprised his recurring character Adam Grossman in his natural habitat: Benihana. The 6-year-old delivered his typical very adult jokes with bravado as the host and Leslie Jones, who played his nanny, failed to stifle multiple giggle fits.

One Very Awkward Proposal

Cecily Strong’s meteorologist was surprised on-air by her boyfriend, played by Hill, with a proposal. She initially said no, even as he begged her to reconsider while rapping in front a green screen. The catch? He was wearing a green shirt, so he just looked like a floating head. Ultimately, she popped the question to him with singing, dancing and much more uncomfortable fanfare.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

