No time for jokes. Ariana Grande seemingly shaded her ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson, after he joked about their failed engagement on a promo for Saturday Night Live.

“for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh,” the 25-year-old pop star wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Thursday, November 1.

Grande then added: “Thank u, next.”

The Nickelodeon alum’s tweets came hours after the 24-year-old comedian jokingly proposed to singer Maggie Rodgers in a promo for the upcoming Saturday, November 3, episode of the NBC show.

“Hey, Maggie. I’m Pete,” Davidson said while standing next to Saturday night’s host Jonah Hill. “Want to get married?”

After Rodgers rejects the Step It Up actor’s offer, he quipped, “0 for 3.”

Davidson and Grande ended their four-month long engagement last month. An insider told Us Weekly on October 26 that the twosome were not currently on speaking terms after their split, noting Davidson changed his number to “distance himself.”

“He decided to focus on himself. He’s had the matching tattoo that he got with her changed,” one insider noted. (Davidson also covered up his ear ink inspired by Grande’s “Dangerous Woman” bunny ears.)

Grande has also made changes to her tattoos that she got with Davidson during their relationship. While filming NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween special on October 16, the “Sweetener” singer covered a tattoo of Davidson’s first name on her ring finger with a Band-Aid. A week later, Grande made headlines after she posted an Instagram Story that revealed she covered her “reborn” ink, which she and Davidson got together in June, with a feather.

The “God Is A Woman” crooner and the SNL star’s split came a month after her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of an apparent overdose at 26. While one insider previously told Us that while Davidson was “100 percent there for Ariana,” another noted that Miller’s death “put a tremendous amount of strain” on their relationship.

