Putting the past behind her. Ariana Grande covered yet another tattoo she got with her ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson.

The 25-year-old pop star shared an Instagram Story clip of herself grabbing drinks with friends on Tuesday, October 30. Grande didn’t try to hide that the word “Reborn,” which she and Davidson, 24, got inked together in June, is now a feather.

Grande wrote a heartfelt caption alongside the clip, thanking her friends for their unconditional support following her split from the Saturday Night Live star earlier this month.

“I have no words to describe how much I love and am eternally grateful for these human beings who constantly help me turn lemons into lemonade and literally heal me and put me back together,” she wrote. “I love @lexie1225 @victoriamoney @dougmiddlebrook and aaron simon gross forever.”

The “God Is a Woman” songstress made headlines on October 16 while filming NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween special. As Grande took the stage, she covered a tattoo of Davidson’s first name on her ring finger with a Band-Aid, and also removed the $100,000 sparkler he proposed with.

Grande and the comedian got engaged in June, but called it quits four months later. A source told Us that the former couple’s relationship took a turn for the worse after Grande’s ex-boyfriend of two years, Mac Miller, died in September from an apparent drug overdose.

Although Davidson “was 100 percent there for Ariana,” an insider told Us that the rapper’s death “put a tremendous amount of strain” on the relationship. Eventually, Grande was the one to “pull the plug” once she realized that “she was not ready to be in an a relationship” after splitting from Miller in May, the source added.

Meanwhile, Davidson “is still really depressed [after the split], but he knows that, right now, this is the right decision,” a second insider revealed to Us. “While Pete loves Ariana, he knows she needs her space. Pete and Ariana are really hoping for the best for each other.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!