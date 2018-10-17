Putting the past behind her. Ariana Grande covered up one of her many tattoos dedicated to ex-fiancé Pete Davidson during her first post-breakup performance.

While gracing the stage at NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween musical special on Tuesday, October 16, the 25-year-old pop star wore a Band-Aid on her ring finger, covering a tattoo of the Saturday Night Live star’s first name. Grande also removed her $100,000 engagement sparkler for the occasion.

Davidson, meanwhile, recently transformed his bunny ears tattoo dedicated to the “Breathin” songstress.

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, October 14, that Davidson, 24, and Grande called it quits four months after getting engaged. “They realized it happened too quick and too early,” a source told Us of the couple, who took the next step in their relationship after weeks of dating. “The wedding is off, but they’re working things out. They’re not officially done yet.”

A second insider told Us that the former couple’s relationship was “always very up and down.”

Grande crooner spoke out about the split via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, revealing her plans to take a social media break. “time to say bye by to the internet for jus a lil bit,” she wrote in a since-deleted post. “it’s hard not to bump news n stuff that i’m not tryna see rn. it’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep goin. love u. and thank u for bein here always.”

Davidson, for his part, canceled a scheduled comedy act at Temple University on Wednesday, October 17, for “personal reasons,” but returned to work at SNL on Tuesday.

