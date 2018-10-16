Taking time. Pete Davidson pulled out of his scheduled comedy appearance at Temple University days after he split with fiancée Ariana Grande.

“Pete Davidson has pulled out of his appearance here, last minute, due to personal reasons,” Student Activities at Temple University told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 16.

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star was set to headline Comedy Night Live at the Philadelphia university on Wednesday, October 17. The school announced on social media that fellow comedian and actor Adam Devine will replace Davidson at the event.

Us confirmed on Sunday, October 14, that Davidson and Grande, 25, ended their four-month engagement.

“They realized it happened too quick and too early,” an insider told Us at the time. “The wedding is off, but they’re working things out. They’re not officially done yet.”

A second insider added that their relationship was “always very up and down.”

Grande has also taken time away from work recently following the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who died in September of a suspected drug overdose, and the terror attack at her Manchester, England, concert in May 2017.

A rep for the singer announced that she was taking time off in September after “given the events of the past couple of years.” The “God Is a Woman” songstress then cancelled a late September appearance on SNL and a cancer benefit concert on honor of her manager Scooter Braun’s wife on Saturday, October 13.

Grande is next scheduled to perform during NBC’s Very Wicked Halloween 15th anniversary special on Monday, October 29. The Nickelodeon alum revealed on Instagram she is not going to let anything, including her anxiety, detract from the performance.

“Can’t believe i almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!!!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Not today satan ! not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green dick. Finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!