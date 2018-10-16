Staying strong. Ariana Grande is opening up about her anxiety — and how she isn’t going to let it stand in her way anymore — just two days after she and ex-fiancée Pete Davidson called off their four-month engagement.

“Can’t believe i almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!!!” the 25-year-old “God Is a Woman” songstress penned alongside a selfie on her Instagram Stories. “Not today satan ! not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green dick.”

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer continued: “Finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye”

Grande is set to perform during NBC’s highly-anticipated A Very Wicked Halloween 15th anniversary special on Monday, October 29. The Sweetener artist revealed she was headed back to work just hours after Us Weekly confirmed the news of her broken engagement with the comedian, 24.

“Honored to be included in this celebration of 15 years of my favorite musical of all time,” Grande captioned a picture of her sheet music on Monday, October 15. “wouldn’t miss it for the whole universe #wicked15”

A source told Us that the former couple — who got engaged in June after weeks of dating — “realized it happened too quick and too early,” and noted, “the wedding is off, but they’re working things out. They’re not officially done yet.”

Grande is also dealing with the recent death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who died last month of a suspected drug overdose at age 26. Not to mention, she’s been battling anxiety following a tragic terror attack that took place at her Manchester, England concert in May 2017, leaving 22 concertgoers dead.

In recent weeks, the Florida native has pulled out of two appearances including a late September performance on Saturday Night Live and a cancer benefit concert on Saturday, October 13, in honor of her manager Scooter Braun’s wife.

A rep for the songstress announced that Grande was taking time off in September.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” her rep said in a statement at the time. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.

