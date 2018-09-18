Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson didn’t attend the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 17, as the singer is taking some time off in the wake of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s death.

The 25-year-old “God Is a Woman” songstress and the Saturday Night Live star, 24, had been scheduled to attend one of the biggest nights in Hollywood. The Emmys came just 10 days after her former beau Miller’s death of an apparent overdose at the age of 26 on September 7.

“Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight. Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York,” her rep told Us Weekly in a statement. “Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

The songstress, who has also been struggling with anxiety and PTSD after a terrorist bombing killed 22 and injured hundreds more at her Manchester, England concert in May 2017, took to Instagram on September 14 to share an emotional tribute to Miller.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it,” she wrote alongside a video of the rapper. “we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do.”

Grande added: “you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. Rest.”

