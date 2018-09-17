Emmys 2018: Watch ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Win Big and More Top Moments

The 2018 Emmys had everything — even a proposal!

Relive highlights from the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which were held at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 17, in the video above, and below:

Colin Jost and Michael Che Take Jabs at Netflix

“Television obviously has more choices than ever before. This year, Netflix will spend $8 billion on programming, and they now have 700 original series. Which makes me realize that the show I pitched them must have really sucked,” Jost quipped in the show’s opening monologue before joking it was like “being turned down for a CVS rewards card.” Che then added: “How does Netflix make money? It’s like $9 a month and everybody I know is sharing the same account.”

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Wins Big — and Alex Borstein Celebrates Braless!

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel took home the awards for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Borstein), Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Rachel Brosnahan), Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (Amy Sherman Palladino) and Outstanding Comedy Series during Monday’s broadcast. Borstein, who plays Susie, had an epic celebration when her name was announced. After untying her dress in the crowd, the Family Guy voice actress took the stage and revealed she left her bra at home. “I went without the bra, adding, “Ladies, when you use a public restroom, sit down. If you sit, we can all sit. Stop peeing on the seat,” she told the crowd.

Betty White Returns to the Stage

The 96-year-old comedy legend, who has 24 Emmy nominations and eight wins, gave a heartfelt speech about her lengthy career during the broadcast. “Somebody said something the other day about first lady of television. And I took it as a big compliment,” White said. “And then I heard her talking to her daughter a little later, she said, ‘First lady, yes, she’s that old, she was the first win, way, way back.’ But little did I dream then that I would be here. It’s incredible that I’m still in this business, that I’m still — and you are still putting up with me. No, I’m thanking you. It’s incredible that you can stay in a career this long and still have people put up with you.”

Glenn Weiss Pops the Question

After winning Outstanding Director for a Variety Special for the 2018 Oscars, Weiss used his acceptance speech to pay tribute to his late mother and propose to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen. “Mom always believed in finding the sunshine in things and she adored my girlfriend, Jan. Jan, you are the sunshine in my life. And Mom was right, don’t ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife,” he said before the audience broke out into applause. His girlfriend then joined him on stage and he pulled out his mother’s ring: “I didn’t ask yet. … I’m going to be a moment. This is the ring that my dad put on my mom’s finger 67 years ago. And to my sisters and brothers, I didn’t swipe it, Dad knows I have it, OK Jan, I want to put this ring that my mom wore on your finger in front of all these people and in front of my mom and your parents watching from above. Will you marry me?” (Jan happily accepted.)

GOT Is Still on Top

After Game of Thrones wasn’t eligible to be nominated in 2017, Kenan Thompson presented the HBO series, which was nominated for 22 awards, with Outstanding Drama Series at the end of the show. The drama, which is set to air its final season in 2019, beat out The Handmaid’s Tale, The Americans, The Crown, Stranger Things, This Is Us and Westworld. Peter Dinklage also took home the statue for Supporting Actor for his role as Tyrion Lannister during the show.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!