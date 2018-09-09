Ariana Grande is grieving. The popstar is “absolutely heartbroken” following the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, a source tells Us Weekly.

“Her entire family is in shock too. They all grew close to Mac during his relationship with Ari,” the insider adds. “He was a huge part of her life, and they always shared such a special bond. She wanted nothing but positivity in Mac’s life after they broke up.”

Us Weekly confirmed the rapper’s death on Friday, September 7. Miller was found dead at his home in California’s San Fernando Valley of an apparent overdose. He was 26.

Grande, 25, paid tribute to the Pennsylvania-born producer the following day with a sweet black-and-white photo of Miller on Instagram. The picture, though captionless, shows Miller sitting in the grass, gazing up at the camera. Grande disabled comments on the post.

The “God Is a Woman” songstress and Miller dated for almost two years before splitting in May. Grande announced their breakup in an emotional Instagram Story sharing her feelings.

“Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet malcolm mccormick,” she wrote alongside a pic of the former couple at the time. “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us! Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it’s not you. I can’t wait to know and support you forever and i’m so proud of you!!”

Grande is now engaged to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson and opened up about speculation she had cheated on Miller with him after an accuser trolled her Instagram comments in August. “I didn’t but go off. can you like… go stan someone else? ur boring,” she responded to the hater.

